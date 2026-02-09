GHMC Clears 20 Projects in Final Meeting

Hyderabad: The GHMC standing committee, at its final meeting on Monday, approved 20 proposals, including three major road development projects.

The road works cleared involve acquisition of 195 properties for the Anandnagar–Mansoorabad stretch, 256 properties for the Priyadarshini Park (Saroornagar)–Konark Diagnostics stretch, and 75 properties for the Kamineni Junction–Mansoorabad–NH 65 corridor.

The committee also approved naming the elevated corridor from Uppal to Narapally as the Sri Bandari Raji Reddy Corridor, in memory of the late Congress leader who served as Uppal MLA in 2009.

Five sports-related proposals were among those cleared: Construction of a boxing court at PJR Sports Complex, Chandanagar; Expression of Interest for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the indoor shuttle court at KPHB Phase 9; O&M of the sports arena under the flyover near Nexus Mall, Kukatpally; O&M of cricket practice pitches at KPHB Phase 5; and O&M of open space under the Balanagar flyover for use as a sports arena.

This was the last meeting of the present council, which concludes its term on Tuesday. In a press release, GHMC highlighted that over the past five years, a wide range of urban infrastructure development, flood mitigation, social empowerment and biodiversity enhancement projects had been completed.