GHMC Chief Wants Major Roads Clean by 9.30 AM

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has directed officials to ensure that all major roads are cleared of garbage and kept clean by 9.30 am every day. He warned that a lapse in maintaining cleanliness on main roads would invite action against the deputy commissioners concerned and the solid waste management deputy executive engineers.

He instructed officials to ensure quick response and prompt action on grievances through media reports and underscored the importance of ensuring timely wages to sanitation workers. Chairing a review meeting on sanitation at the GHMC head office on Wednesday, the commissioner said the state government’s 99-day 'Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika' programme must be implemented with utmost seriousness, and officials should work in line with its objectives and targets.

