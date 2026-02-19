GHMC Chief Reviews Ramzan Sanitation

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan on Wednesday directed officials to ensure sanitation works across the city are carried out systematically and effectively, particularly during the Ramzan month. He gave the instructions while inspecting the Charminar zone.

He visited key locations including Mecca Masjid, Madina and the Charminar precinct, reviewing deployment of sanitation staff, route maps, cleanliness measures around places of worship, and waste collection in market areas.

The commissioner held on‑site discussions with officials on drain desilting, preventing garbage accumulation, and supervision at Circle and Zonal levels.

Stating that footfall is expected to rise during Ramzan, Karnan asked officials to keep roads, junctions, prayer venues and congregation points clean at all times. He also appealed to citizens and traders to cooperate with sanitation staff, reiterating GHMC’s commitment to maintaining hygiene across Hyderabad.