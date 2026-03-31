GHMC Chief Reviews KBR Flyover Works

HYDERABAD: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan on Monday inspected the ongoing KBR Park package flyover works near Park Hyatt Hotel at Banjara Hills Road No. 2. Accompanied by chief engineer Sahadev Ratnakar, he was informed that excavation for all six pier foundations has been completed, while PCC bed works for three piers are finished.

Officials said steel fabrication for raft foundations would begin on Tuesday. Karnan directed Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd., the executing agency, to mobilise additional machinery and manpower to speed up the project. He stressed that construction should not obstruct traffic and urged timely completion to avoid inconvenience to the public.



