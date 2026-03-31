 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Chief Reviews KBR Flyover Works

Telangana
31 March 2026 3:24 AM IST

Officials said steel fabrication for raft foundations would begin on Tuesday

GHMC Chief Reviews KBR Flyover Works
x
R.V. Karnan

HYDERABAD: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan on Monday inspected the ongoing KBR Park package flyover works near Park Hyatt Hotel at Banjara Hills Road No. 2. Accompanied by chief engineer Sahadev Ratnakar, he was informed that excavation for all six pier foundations has been completed, while PCC bed works for three piers are finished.

Officials said steel fabrication for raft foundations would begin on Tuesday. Karnan directed Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd., the executing agency, to mobilise additional machinery and manpower to speed up the project. He stressed that construction should not obstruct traffic and urged timely completion to avoid inconvenience to the public.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X