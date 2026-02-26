 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Chief Inspects Secunderabad Corridor, Issues Strict Warning on Cleanliness Drive

Telangana
26 Feb 2026 2:37 AM IST

The commissioner reviewed the attendance of Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) drivers

GHMC Chief Inspects Secunderabad Corridor, Issues Strict Warning on Cleanliness Drive
x
A homeowner looks at the QR code pasted alongside the house door number for garbage collection tracking at Nalanda Nagar, Hyderguda. The initiative has been introduced by GHMC as a pilot project in the colony. Photo: R. Pavan.

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner R.V. Karnan warned the officials that negligence in sanitation monitoring would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On Wednesday, the commissioner inspected sanitation efforts across Secunderabad corridor as part of the garbage collection drive. He toured areas from Indira Park to Secunderabad Railway Station. Field inspections were carried out at Surabhi Park, P&T Colony, Gandhinagar division, Kavadiguda and areas surrounding Secunderabad Railway Station.

He urged the officials to remain constantly vigilant and committed to transforming Greater Hyderabad into a model clean city. He instructed the officials to ensure that door-to-door garbage collection is carried out compulsorily every single day without any lapse.

The commissioner reviewed the attendance of Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) drivers and examined the regularity and effectiveness of sanitation operations at the ground level.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X