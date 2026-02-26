GHMC Chief Inspects Secunderabad Corridor, Issues Strict Warning on Cleanliness Drive

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner R.V. Karnan warned the officials that negligence in sanitation monitoring would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On Wednesday, the commissioner inspected sanitation efforts across Secunderabad corridor as part of the garbage collection drive. He toured areas from Indira Park to Secunderabad Railway Station. Field inspections were carried out at Surabhi Park, P&T Colony, Gandhinagar division, Kavadiguda and areas surrounding Secunderabad Railway Station.

He urged the officials to remain constantly vigilant and committed to transforming Greater Hyderabad into a model clean city. He instructed the officials to ensure that door-to-door garbage collection is carried out compulsorily every single day without any lapse.