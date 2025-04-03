GHMC chief calls for reducing air pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi on Wednesday asked all departments to work together to achieve the goal of clean air for Hyderabad, especially to reduce particulate matter (PM10) and improve Air Quality Index.

The commissioner was speaking at the meeting of the GHMC’s Implementation and Monitoring Committee, which was organised at the GHMC Head Office on Wednesday, to discuss and finalise activities to be carried out using the 15th Finance Commission funds for the improvement of air quality in Hyderabad. An amount of Rs 112.36 crore is expected to be received by Hyderabad for the financial year 2024-25.



Ilambarti suggested that the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB) increase the number of air quality monitoring stations.



IIT Hyderabad is also conducting a study on the functioning of mechanical road sweepers (MRS) to identify gaps and implement necessary corrective measures, with the goal of achieving and maintaining dust-free roads in Hyderabad.

Members of Bhagyanagar Gas Limited have suggested replacing old diesel Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses with CNG buses in Hyderabad to reduce air pollution. They also said that they would provide fuel at a concession and support the operation and maintenance of these buses.



Joel Davis, joint commissioner of police, traffic, Hyderabad, said the traffic police are encouraging carpooling to reduce congestion and pollution. Ramesh, joint transport commissioner, said 478 out of 550 PUC vehicles are now connected to the online central server for issuing certificates.