GHMC Begins Trial Run of Multi-Level Parking at KBR Park

Hyderabad: Some lucky motorists heading to the KBR Park for a Sunday morning walk had a pleasant surprise when they were invited to try out the multi-level car parking at Entry 1. While the facility is still in the trial phase, those who used it welcomed the initiative.

On Sunday, those who volunteered to use the facility could do so free of charge. The GHMC will fix a rate card subsequently.

The 15-metre tall structure, covering 405 square metres, can accommodate 72 cars using a rotary model, with each stack taking 12 cars. The bikes can be parked on the ground near the parking facility and timings to use this facility are 5 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the operator of the parking lot said that a person needs to park the vehicle at the stack on the ground and apply a handbrake.

“While safety rods will be in place, the person should apply a handbrake while parking,” he said.

Some features of the multi-level car parking include electric charging points near the parking facility and a mobile app that will facilitate booking of slots and online payments.

There will also be a coffee kiosk in place, and mini-marts are also being planned. On Sunday, most people who parked their cars were visitors, especially walkers and joggers.

Though there are other commercial establishments on the pathway of the KBR Park under the control of GHMC, the visitors to these establishments park on the road or in front of the establishment.

Many people who visit KBR Park opined that paying a parking fee is always better than paying a traffic challan. “The penalty for parking in a no-parking zone is Rs 1,000. I am happy to pay the parking fee compared to traffic challan and being flagged as a violator,” said Ganta Anudeep, a visitor at the park.

Mohit Kaul, a frequent visitor to the park, said that his vehicle will also be safe if I park at a parking bay. "No dents, no scratches and no fear of wheel lock clamps by cops is a major relief," he said.

Apart from giving relief to commuters, the parking facility will also be a boon to cyclists. There have been repeated instances when cyclists from the city lashed out at the ones parking their cars on the KBR Park Road.

The corner portion of the road was marked exclusively for cyclists but the entire area marked for cyclists gets used for parking cars during morning and evening hours.