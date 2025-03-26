GHMC and HYDRAA commissioners discuss monsoon action plans and fire accident prevention

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi and HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans for the monsoon action, fire accident prevention and lake restoration and rejuvenation.

For the monsoon season, officials reviewed 141 flood-prone areas in the city and said they will make action plans to remove debris from drains and make sure the water flows out of the catchment areas, according to a statement.

The officials also decided to form committees to tackle issues related to waterlogging, drainage, and fire safety. The zonal committees will include members from GHMC, HYDRAA, fire department and city traffic police.

Their main responsibility would be to make sure all the departments are in coordination with each other, and to work towards making preventive measures before the rainy season began, the statement said. The commissioners directed authorities to make sure the water should flow to nearby lakes, and the zonal committees will monitor works and provide updates to the authorities regularly.

To prevent fire accidents, the commissioners decided to begin inspection works from the areas where fire accidents are occurring frequently, and instructed authorities to spread awareness among people living in those areas.

They said it is important to regularly inspect commercial and residential buildings in the city. They said authorities will look at whether the residents or commercial establishments are following due procedures to make sure fire accidents don’t occur, and will conduct regular inspections.