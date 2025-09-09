GHMC to Boost Property Tax Collection by Linking It to Electricity Connections

Hyderabad:In a move to boost revenue generation by netting property owners who were not paying tax, the GHMC along with the southern discom and a private company has mapped PTINs (property tax identification numbers) with electricity USC (unique service connections).

In the first phase, on checking 96,938 residential PTINs the GHMC achieved 22,169 records matched through door numbers and names. This includes instances where residential PTINs have been matched with non-residential USCs.



This data integration is expected to strengthen GHMCs property tax collection, plug revenue leakages, and ensure greater accountability by linking property usage with power connections.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a GHMC official said that in the first phase, door number mapping was done to identify whether properties were residential or commercial. In the second phase, around 80 per cent of records were verified through door number and name-based matching.

This process would help collect the correct property tax, as some people pay residential property tax even though have commercial electricity connections, he said.



In phase-1 of the property tax-electricity data integration, the GHMC mapped 96,938 PTINs with USCs across six zones: LB Nagar (9,761); Charminar (26,056); Khairatabad (22,514), Secunderabad (22,005); Kukatpally (7,260) and Serilingampally: 9,342.



GHMC additional commissioner (IT and revenue) Anurag Jayanthi said that the initiative would play a key role in enhancing the corporation’s revenue base while ensuring data transparency and efficiency.



He also discussed decentralisation of advertisement permissions in GHMC. He directed that applications for advertisement permissions be accepted only through online mode, discontinuing the offline system, in order to promote transparency.

Radha C., joint commissioner-IT, Padma, deputy commissioner-advertisement, assistant engineers from the advertisement and IT departments and other officials were present.