GHMC AEE In ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday arrested B. Swaroopa, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Kapra Circle-I in GHMC in connection with a bribe case.

The ACB officials said Swaroopa accepted a bribe Rs.1.20 lakh from the complainant for showing an official favour for writing in the measurement book for the work done by the complainant. The AEE performed her public duty improperly and dishonestly, they said, adding that the bribe amount was recovered from her possession.

The ACB officials produced her before the special court for ACB cases at Nampally after which the court remanded her to judicial custody.