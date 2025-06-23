GHMC AE Held In Rs.15,000 Bribe Case

Hyderabad: T. Manisha, an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Golnaka in Amberpet, was caught by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday when she demanded and accepted Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

She demanded the bribe to do an official favour to process and forward the bills of the complainant to her superiors. She already accepted Rs.5,000 from the complainant earlier. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the Assistant Engineer. Both hand fingers of Assistant Engineer yielded positive results in the chemical test, according to ACB officials.

They produced Manisha before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally after which the court remanded her to judicial custody. The case is under investigation.