 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Adds New Property Tax Services to Website

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 12:54 AM IST

These include assessment revision, vacancy remission, owner name correction, door number correction, assessment exemption and self assessment of property tax.

GHMC Adds New Property Tax Services to Website
x
The GHMC has added six property tax related services on its website.(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The GHMC has added six property tax related services on its website https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ These include assessment revision, vacancy remission, owner name correction, door number correction, assessment exemption and self assessment of property tax.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc GHMC property tax 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X