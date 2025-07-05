GHMC Adds New Property Tax Services to Website
These include assessment revision, vacancy remission, owner name correction, door number correction, assessment exemption and self assessment of property tax.
Hyderabad: The GHMC has added six property tax related services on its website https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ These include assessment revision, vacancy remission, owner name correction, door number correction, assessment exemption and self assessment of property tax.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story