GHMC adds "fogging on request" to "my GHMC" app

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a new feature in the My GHMC app called “Fogging on Request”, that allows residents to request mosquito fogging in their areas.

People facing mosquito problems can log in to the app and submit a request. The complaint will be sent to the concerned official, who will assign a fogging worker to the area. Once the fogging is done, a photo with location details will be uploaded to confirm completion.



This system aims to see that all affected areas get covered while avoiding repeated fogging in some places. Each area will have a limited number of slots based on staff availability and once fogging is done, the same area cannot request it again for a week.

The feature will first be tested in Jubilee Hills Circle and then will be extended to the entire GHMC.