GHIAL Announces First Direct Flight To Africa From RGIA

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) announced the launch of new direct flight services from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The inaugural flight on June 17 successfully departed for Addis Ababa after a celebratory ceremony attended by senior officials from GHIAL, key officials from Ethiopian airlines and other airport stakeholders. The service, operated by Ethiopian airlines - Africa’s largest and most prominent airline will further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a growing global aviation hub.

This new route marks a significant milestone in expanding the airport’s international connectivity, offering a crucial air link between South India and the African continent. With three weekly evening departures from Hyderabad, passengers can look forward to a seamless and comfortable journey of six hours and 25 minutes.

The direct connection is expected to facilitate greater opportunities for business, leisure, and tourism travelers, while also opening new doors for trade and investment between India and Africa.

India continues to be a top destination for medical tourism from African countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Cameroon, and Kenya, thanks to its world-class healthcare at affordable costs, skilled doctors, and advanced treatment options in cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and fertility.

The launch of the direct flight services by Ethiopian Airlines will further strengthen this vital healthcare corridor, offering patients and families greater access, shorter travel times, and enhanced convenience—supported by India's medical visa framework and English-speaking care teams.

For business travelers, the flight offers quick access to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. For leisure and cultural tourists, it presents a gateway to Ethiopia’s rich heritage, landscapes, and unique experiences. Additionally, the route strengthens people-to-people ties and serves the Indian diaspora in Africa.

Expressing his excitement on the new addition, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said, “We are delighted to welcome Ethiopian Airlines passenger services to Hyderabad. This new direct route to Addis Ababa reinforces our commitment to connecting Hyderabad with key international destinations.”

“Africa is an emerging market with increasing strategic importance, and this flight will serve as a critical bridge for commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two regions. We are confident that this new service will be well-received by passengers looking for convenient and efficient connectivity to Africa,” he added.