Germany Emerges a Key Destination for Skilled and Semi-Skilled Workers From State

Hyderabad:Germany is emerging as a key destination for skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana, according to a state-owned skilling company. The most sought after workers in Germany are electrician, nurse, mechatronics, retails and construction workers.

Telangana Manpower Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM), a state-run company, has assisted 3,296 workers to get jobs across the world after due training. Kuwait alone has accepted over 3,000 jobs during the year.



After TOMCOM began training in the German language in 2023, about 70 youth got placement in European nations. It trained 130 in A2 level German during 2025.



“We are helping out youth, who are aspiring to work overseas. Based on the job requirements, we teach language to them with active collaboration of experts as language and soft skills are required to work overseas,” said a senior TOMCOM official.



Hospitality remains the top sector in terms of job requirements.



In 2025, Kuwait received a total of 3,045 workers in hospitality, followed by Greece (30). Other countries which received workers from Telangana include Israel (construction and home caregivers), UAE (tiles and glass), Japan (hospitality and healthcare), Canada (healthcare), Germany (healthcare, nurses and electrician), Mauritius (construction), Saudi Arabia (logistics), Singapore and Slovakia (construction).



In 2025, a total of 44,093 youth registered with TOMCOM, with a peak recorded in December with 9,909 registrations. About 3,432 obtained pre-departure orientation training (PDOT). During this period, 326 were shortlisted for a second round of interviews.

Candidates get residential training in German and Japanese Language by TOMCOM at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Gachibowli , National Skill Training Institute at Vidyanagar and GMR Varalakshmi foundation at Shamsabad.

The preference for non-health-related jobs is sought mostly by northern districts of Telangana particularly from composite Nizamabad and Karimnagar, besides parts of Hyderabad. Apart from Islamic countries in the Gulf, the workers from Jagtial and Nizamabad have also landed in Israel in 2025 as workers from the state.

Composite districts of Warangal and Khammam have increased their preferences to non-Gulf countries including Germany, Japan, UK and Canada, given the high demand for nurses there.