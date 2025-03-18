German varsities plan CoE in IIT-H

Hyderabad: Rectors and vice-chancellors from 20 German universities visited IIT Hyderabad on Monday to discuss plans for joint research centres, including a Centre of Excellence (CoE), at the Sangareddy campus.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) organised the visit, as part of a week-long tour covering higher education institutions in Delhi and Hyderabad. The discussions also covered student-faculty exchanges, joint research, workshops, virtual classes and the potential of dual-degree courses.

DAAD general secretary Dr. Kai Sicks, who led the delegation, described the visit as an opportunity to improve ties between German and Indian institutions. "A big thank you to (director) Prof. B.S. Murty, (dean) Prof. T.K. Panda and colleagues from IIT Hyderabad for the exciting programme and their hospitality," he said.

Prof. Murty presented ongoing research developments. "IIT Hyderabad is committed to fostering global partnerships that drive innovation and academic excellence," he said.

The German delegation also included Consul General of Germany in Chennai Dr. Kathrin Misera-Lang. The visiting institutions included Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg, Universitat Hamburg, Universitat Leipzig, Technische Universitat München, and Freie Universität Berlin.