German Team Discusses Science Funding, Joint Degrees

Hyderabad: A delegation from 21 German universities, led by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday to discuss expanding collaborations in research, dual-degree programmes, and faculty exchanges.

Dr Kai Sicks, DAAD general secretary, emphasised that Indo-German academic cooperation must extend beyond student mobility. “Exchanges are valuable, but the real impact comes from sustained research collaborations in fields like AI, climate science and biotechnology,” he said. DAAD India director Dr Katja Lasch noted that while Germany attracted thousands of Indian students, Indian universities must create an environment that encourages German students to study in India.

Despite India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 allowing joint degrees with foreign institutions, experts remain sceptical about their implementation. UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao pointed out that many agreements lack depth. “Too many MoUs exist on paper without leading to substantial academic collaboration. The challenge is turning them into real research and curriculum integration,” he said.

The delegation toured UoH’s research facilities, including the Aspire BioNest incubator for biotech start-ups and the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, which focuses on climate resilience. The School of Engineering Sciences and Technology has showcased projects in renewable energy and automation.

Funding remains a key concern. While both sides acknowledged the need for stronger academic engagement, financial constraints posed a challenge. Discussions explored potential government support, industry partnerships and external grants to sustain collaborations.

Germany is India’s second-largest European research partner, yet experts argue that the research output does not match the scale of student exchanges. “If joint degrees and faculty exchanges don’t result in high-impact research, their value is questionable,” said a senior academic.