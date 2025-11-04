German Stock Exchange to Set Up GCC in Hyderabad, Likely to Create 1,000 Jobs

Hyderabad:Hyderabad has attracted another major foreign investment, with Germany’s Deutsche Borse announcing the launch of its global capability centre (GCC) in the city. The new facility is expected to create 1,000 employment opportunities over the next two years.

A delegation led by German consul general Michael Hasper, along with Deutsche Börse CIO Dr Christoph Bohm, called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday and informed him of the company’s plans. The team said the Hyderabad GCC is part of the company’s broader global expansion strategy.



Welcoming the decision, Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad continued to be the most preferred investment destination, backed by robust infrastructure, skilled talent, and a proactive government.



He assured the delegation that the state government would extend all support for the smooth establishment of the GCC. He also invited Deutsche Borse and other German firms to explore further investment opportunities in Telangana’s thriving IT, pharmaceutical, and automobile sectors.



Revanth Reddy emphasised the state’s readiness to strengthen bilateral ties with Germany to promote trade, innovation, and technology exchange. He requested the German Consul General to facilitate the appointment of German-language teachers in Hyderabad and to extend cooperation in offering vocational and skill-development programmes through TOMCOM to enhance employment opportunities for local youth.



In a separate meeting, a delegation from Amazon Web Services (AWS), led by Global Head of Data Centre Operations Kerry Person, also called on Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.



The team discussed the company’s ongoing data centre projects, expansion plans, and operational issues in Telangana. The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting AWS in expanding its footprint in the state and assured all possible assistance to facilitate further investment.