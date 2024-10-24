German state keen on investing in Telangana, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The German state of Rhineland has expressed keen interest in investing and establishing business partnerships in Telangana, revealed Telangana’s IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.



During his meeting with a high-level delegation from Rhineland, led by German state’s economic affairs minister Daniela Schmitt on Thursday at the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s business-friendly environment and leadership in providing fast-track approvals, making it a preferred investment destination.

He emphasised the state’s commitment to fostering world-class ecosystems for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and research, and said that Telangana is actively building such frameworks to support global investments.

He also underlined Telangana’s growing reputation as a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical investments, with skilled human resources and state-of-the-art infrastructure attracting the attention of global industries.

The minister invited the Rhineland delegation to participate in BioAsia 2025, Telangana’s flagship event focused on life sciences. In return, the delegation extended an invitation to Sridhar Babu to visit Rhineland to explore its economy and industries. Both sides also agreed to establish a “Sister State” partnership between Telangana and Rhineland to foster long-term collaborations across key sectors.

The discussions focused on exploring partnerships and investment opportunities in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, packaging, poultry, agriculture, automobiles, and logistics.

This visit by the Rhineland delegation marks another milestone in Telangana’s journey to becoming a preferred global investment destination. With its proactive policies, advanced infrastructure, and innovation-driven ecosystem, Telangana is positioning itself as an industrial hub, attracting international investments across diverse sectors.

The meeting also saw the participation of Michaela Küchler, consul general of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, Amita Desai, honorary consul of Germany in Hyderabad, and other dignitaries.

The meeting was attended by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, managing director of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, and Shakti Nagappan, CEO of the Telangana Life Sciences.