German firm BEBIG Medical Keen to Set Up Unit: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chairman and CEO of Germany-based BEBIG Medical, George Chan, along with his delegation, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The company expressed interest in establishing a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Telangana. The Chief Minister assured them of the State Government’s full support for their investment plans.

Revanth Reddy also urged the company to go beyond manufacturing by setting up radiation centres for cancer treatment and supplying advanced medical equipment to government hospitals.

“This will not only boost Telangana’s healthcare infrastructure but also benefit thousands of cancer patients across the state,” he said.