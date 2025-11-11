GeoMap Quiz 2025 to Mark International GIS Week

Hyderabad: The GeoMap Society (GEMS) will host GeoMap Quiz 2025 for school students across India as part of International GIS Week celebrations, culminating on International GIS Day on November 19.

In a press release, the society said the competition will be conducted in two stages — preliminary rounds at participating schools and a final outdoor round in Hyderabad. The quiz questions will be designed by experts from the Survey of India and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), focusing on spatial awareness and real-world mapping applications in areas such as engineering, health, agriculture, infrastructure, and the environment.

Maj. Dr Shiva Kiran, convener of GeoMap Quiz, said, “By linking this year’s quiz with International GIS Week, we aim to raise awareness of geospatial sciences among students and show how maps are vital tools for understanding our world.”

Students from Classes 9 and 10 can participate in teams of two. Schools hosting 50 or more teams can organise the quiz on their campuses. Winners from various centres will be invited to Hyderabad for the final round and award ceremony on November 20. For registration and details, schools can visit www.geomapquiz.in or contact Dr Shiva Kiran at 98490 47827.