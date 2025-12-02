Geological Challenges Halt Rajanna Temple Renovation Works

KARIMNAGAR: Expansion works at the renowned Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, often called Dakshina Kashi, have been temporarily halted due to technical issues with ground conditions in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

The ₹150 crore worth development project required deep foundation piles, but geological issues, including unexpected rock formations and weak soil, made the planned method unfeasible. The temple authorities had brought in a large hydraulic rig from Chennai to drill holes and construct 30-foot-deep concrete piles instantly for the expansion of the temple’s southern prakaram (compound wall).

During drilling, rocks were encountered just a few feet below the surface in some areas. The ground was found to be structurally weak in other spots. In some locations, drilling needed to go deeper than the planned 30 feet. These issues led the crew to conclude that pile construction using the hydraulic rig was not possible.

Following the difficulties, experts, including a soil mechanic, were brought in from Hyderabad to examine the site. They advised the temple development authority (VTDA) that, due to the variations in the subsurface, the project should switch from the hydraulic piling method to an open excavation method using footings to build the pillars instead. After informing the district in-charge collector and VTDA vice-chairman Garima Agarwal, the works have been paused, and the large hydraulic machine, which was brought from Chennai, was about to be sent back. Authorities are planning to make arrangements for the open excavation method and resume the expansion work as early as possible.