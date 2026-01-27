Generative AI-Based Duty Allocation System Launched by V C Sajjanar

Hyderabad:City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday launched a generative AI-based duty allocation system for the City Armed Reserve (CAR). He said the objective was to harness the power of artificial intelligence to take care of administrative complexities.

Developed in about two months, the system is aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency and fairness in duty allotments. It replaces the manual method, which was often time-consuming, prone to errors and occasionally drew allegations of bias, said Sajjanar.

In its initial rollout, the platform processed 1,796 applications and allotted 208 posts across various categories, including Secretariat duties, the Chief Minister’s Office, traffic assignments and interceptor vehicles, Sajjanar said.



The system also integrates OpenAI-based tools to automatically generate personalised official posting orders. A built-in AI chat assistant enables CAR personnel to seek real-time clarifications.



AI-driven platform uses the ‘Hungarian Method’ for score-based allocation, eliminating manual interference and ensuring an unbiased and transparent process duty postings will be decided based on objective parameters such as seniority, number of days spent in reserve, rewards, discipline record and health scores, Sajjanar said.



Sajjanar appreciated Trinath Babu and Sunil Regula of Hansa Equity Partners LLP for their key contribution to the development and implementation of the initiative.

