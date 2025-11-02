Generations Collide in Cosplay at Comic Con Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Parents were seen showing their children the comic books they once loved, while under the same roof, children enthusiastically explained video games and their storylines to their parents, a heartwarming generational exchange that unfolded at Comic Con Hyderabad on Saturday.

People of all age groups thronged the venue, enjoying the ultimate weekend celebration of anime, manga, cosplay, and gaming, with an even larger crowd this year immersing themselves in the vibrant world of pop culture.

Props and collectibles from popular anime and manga series sold out quickly. Vanita Pitti, a stall owner, said, “Each generation knows its favourite series, and that drives sales. Online demand for anime merchandise has also skyrocketed. Katanas, in particular, have been in high demand for the past year and a half, priced between ₹900 and ₹5,500. We have around 35 different types available.”

The venue buzzed with energy, from a hilarious comedy set by Syed Bashaar to a dynamic hip-hop act by Kayden Sharma, who turned every beat into pure passion on stage. The Tanushree Dance Crew (Artista) enthralled the audience with a colourful Bharatanatyam fusion performance, blending tradition and contemporary art.

Cosplayers added to the spectacle with their creativity. Snigdha, a student dressed as Captain Carter, and Rohith, a software engineer dressed as Spiderman, said, “This is our form of expression, we step into an imaginary world and showcase our creativity. Comic Con gives us a platform to explore more.”

Shukraan Khan, cosplaying as Dazai Osamu from Bungou Stray Dogs, said, “I’m a professional cosplayer and content creator from Hyderabad, and I’ve been cosplaying since 2017.” Mehreen, portraying Mirajane Strauss from Fairy Tail, added, “I’m a hobby cosplayer and work professionally as a quality analyst.”

Organisers described the event as “Hyderabad’s best weekend of the year,” noting that fans from across the region came together to celebrate creativity and imagination. “From meeting artists and clicking selfies with their favourite cosplayers to diving into immersive experiences, Hyderabad fans have a special love for pop culture,” an organiser said. “Their passion and creativity make Comic Con and DreamHack in Hyderabad truly one of a kind.”