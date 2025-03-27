General Dwivedi lauds MCEME’s role in shaping future warfare strategies

HYDERABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad, and assessed its advancements in military technology and training.

MCEME has been at the forefront of integrating counter-drone warfare, autonomous robotics, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence into the army’s operational framework.

The visit marks the army's push for AtmaNirbhar and innovation under the ‘year of tech absorption’ and ‘decade of transformation initiatives’.

General Dwivedi was briefed by MCEME commandant, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney on skill development programmes aimed at producing battle-ready technicians. He toured modern research labs and training facilities, commending the institution’s role in enhancing the army's combat preparedness.

The army chief spoke about the importance of continuous adaptation in military technology, emphasising MCEME’s role in shaping future warfare strategies.

As part of the visit, General Dwivedi conferred the Veterans Achievers Award upon four retired servicemen — Lieutenant Colonel Rajiv Sisaudia, Major G. Shiva Kiran, Captain Bandi Venu and Naik Lingala Jagan Reddy —for their significant contributions to the society, post-retirement. Their efforts span diverse areas, from veteran welfare and environmental sustainability to social service and advocacy for ex-servicemen’s rights.

Major Shiva Kiran, who was awarded the Prashansa Patr, was recognised for his work in waste management through his NGO, Sukuki Exnora. His initiatives, including decentralised zero waste projects and a citywide swachh auto trolley network, have transformed Hyderabad’s approach to urban sanitation.

Lt Col Rajiv Sisaudia renders voluntary service in veteran support and education infrastructure development.

Captain Bandi Venu’s focus is in providing food and clothing to the underprivileged, while Naik Lingala Jagan Reddy’s leadership is in veteran welfare advocacy. All these efforts were highlighted on the occasion.

In another ceremony, General Dwivedi was presented with two notable military books — ‘Shooting Straight’ by Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd) and ‘The Army in Me’ by Colonel Bhupinder Singh Chib.

The former chronicles the leadership of Lt Gem Rostum K. Nanavatty, while the latter offers a memoir on the values and discipline that shape a soldier’s life. The Army Chief appreciated these literary contributions, calling them vital in preserving the ethos of military service.