Gen Z and Vaping: The New Oral Health Risk Nobody Is Talking About

Hyderabad: Teenagers in cities such as Hyderabad and Mumbai are increasingly taking to vaping due to peer pressure and flavoured devices, leading to a rise in dental problems among Gen Z, doctors said on the occasion of World Health Day.

Dental experts said cases of dry mouth, cavities and gum infections linked to vaping are being reported at de-addiction centres run by Government Dental Colleges. “It often starts casually,” said Dr Jaineel Parekh, noting that children as young as 13 to 15 are experimenting with flavoured vapes and sharing devices, often unaware of the risks. Nearly one in four students have tried vaping, many believing it to be safer than smoking, he said.

Doctors said young users typically present early symptoms such as dry mouth, increased plaque despite good oral hygiene, gum irritation, mild swelling and sensitivity to hot and cold foods. Some also report rough tooth surfaces and slight discolouration.

Experts said vaping reduces saliva flow, creating a dry environment that allows harmful bacteria to thrive. This increases the risk of cavities and gum infections over time, especially among those who vape frequently throughout the day.

“Ninety-six per cent of Indian school students aged 14-17 are unaware that vaping is banned, and 89 per cent do not know its harmful effects,” doctors said, adding that experimentation is more common in urban centres such as Delhi and Bengaluru.

Dr Sarjeev Singh Yadav, principal and head of conservative dentistry and endodontics at Government Dental College, said nicotine reduces blood flow to the gums, which delays healing and masks warning signs. “The gums may recede or bleed easily, and by the time symptoms become noticeable, gum tissue may already be compromised,” he said.

Doctors also flagged disruption of the oral microbiome, with vape aerosols encouraging acid-producing bacteria. In long-term cases, this can lead to ulcers, gum recession and delayed healing after dental procedures.

Though nationwide data is still being compiled, dental clinics report a growing number of Gen Z patients with oral health issues linked to vaping. Treatment includes professional cleaning and counselling, with doctors advising parental monitoring and behavioural intervention to curb the habit.