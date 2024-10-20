Geetha Reddy Feted With Rajiv Sadbhavana Award

Hyderabad:Senior Congress leader and former minister Dr J. Geetha Reddy was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Sadbhavana Award at a special ceremony held at Charminar on Saturday, commemorating Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day.

The award, presented by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, recognises Dr Geetha Reddy's contributions to public life and her lifelong commitment to promoting peace, unity, and integrity.



In his address, Revanth Reddy praised her selfless service and adherence to Gandhian values throughout her political career. He highlighted her decision to step back from contesting the 2023 Assembly elections due to personal reasons, demonstrating her commitment to the party and the public over personal ambition.



At 78, Dr Geetha Reddy remains a steadfast figure in Telangana politics. A loyalist to the Gandhi family, she has held multiple key ministerial positions, including portfolios of major industries, tourism, culture, and education, leaving an indelible mark on the state's development.



Former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy lauded her dedication, recalling how she gave up a lucrative medical career in Saudi Arabia at the request of Rajiv Gandhi to serve the nation. "She has been elected four times as MLA and served in ministerial roles with great responsibility," he said.



Accepting the award, Dr Geetha Reddy expressed her gratitude and reflected on the profound impact Rajiv Gandhi had on her life. She recounted how Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi persuaded her and her husband to return to India from Saudi Arabia in 1982 to serve the nation. Encouraged by Rajiv Gandhi, she entered politics and won her first Assembly election from Gajwel, subsequently being appointed as a minister in the Chenna Reddy government.



She also shared her personal connection with the Charminar venue, recalling her participation in the Sadbhavana rally in 1990 led by Rajiv Gandhi. "Receiving this award named after him, from the hands of Revanth Reddy, is one of the happiest moments of my life," she said. "Revanth Reddy’s vision for the state resonates with Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to development and unity."



The Rajiv Sadbhavana Award honours individuals who have achieved excellence in public service while embodying the principles of harmony and Gandhian ideals.