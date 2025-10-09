GCC Sector Grows Fastest in Telangana, Says Report

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the fastest-growing hub for Global Capability Centres in India, drawing 40 per cent of all new greenfield facilities set up across the country in the last 30 months.

According to Xpheno’s workforce research report “Telangana: The Next Gen GCC Powerhouse”, Hyderabad was identified as the preferred landing ground for global firms seeking high-quality talent, lower attrition, and better cost-to-value balance.

“Telangana’s appeal lies in its “readily deployable workforce and sector diversity,” said Francis Padamadan, Business Head for GCC and Technology Staffing, Xpheno.

Among the 160 new GCCs established in India since 2022, 64 have chosen Hyderabad, creating over 20,000 jobs in the city and placing it ahead of Pune, Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

Around 78 per cent of new entrants are US headquartered, including sectors like healthcare, automotive, financial services and technology.

India currently hosts half of the world’s GCCs, about 1,900 units employing 1.9 million people, and the sector is expected to touch 100 to 110 billion dollars in revenue by 2030, up from 65 billion now.

Karnataka remains the country’s largest hub with 890 GCCs employing 7.5 lakh professionals, followed by Delhi-NCR with 475, Mumbai with 375, Pune with 370, Hyderabad with 360 centres and 3.1 lakh employees, and Chennai with 310.

While Bengaluru accounts for 42 per cent of India’s GCC workforce, the report said Hyderabad is showing the steepest growth curve in the last three years.

Padamadan said Hyderabad has moved “from being a cost city to a capability city”, pointing out that multinationals choose it for its engineering depth, retention rates and leadership availability.