Gazette Notifications Still Pending for 13,400 Waqf Properties

Hyderabad: Gazette notifications are still pending for around 13,400 Waqf properties, even though the second survey was conducted nine years ago between 2000-2016. Officials blame the delay on errors in the survey that was conducted as per the Waqf Act, 1995.

According to sources, the survey was not carried out properly, and such properties were being registered on the Umeed portal under the ‘Waqf-by-user’ category. The Telangana Waqf Board, which has already uploaded 4,000 such properties, has been on the job to register the remaining 9,000 properties.

The post of survey commissioner, who previously surveyed Waqf properties, has now been abolished under the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

The government has not issued an order for conducting the fresh survey as per the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 that authorises district collectors to survey, said a senior official.

Telangana Survey Commissioner of Waqf office that holds surveys, has not been properly relocated ever since it was shifted from the old Secretariat building to the Old MLA Quarters. The present building is in poor condition, posing a risk to important survey records related to Waqf properties and other documents.

Furthermore, the entire office is being managed by a single person who handles budget preparation and processes bills. The official also addresses Right to Information (RTI) queries. Due to the absence of field officers, many Waqf property disputes remain unresolved, sources said.