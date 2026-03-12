Gated Communities Feel Pinch of Gas Shortage

Hyderabad: Several gated communities in Hyderabad that rely on centralised gas pipelines have also begun warning residents of possible cooking gas shortages as cylinder deliveries slow and supply conditions remain uncertain. Apartment management committees have issued advisories, residents have started purchasing induction cooktops as a backup, and some community kitchens have already cut items from their menus.

Gas reaches flats through pipes inside the buildings which comes from a bank of cylinders stored within the complex. When deliveries of those cylinders are delayed, the entire pipeline network depends on whatever stock remains in the gas bank.

Several advisories were sent out by management committees of these gated communities which include the likes of My Home Vihanga, Aparna Cyber Commune, Prestige and more.

Praveen Rao, a resident of My Home Vihanga, said the advisory followed growing difficulty in obtaining cylinders that feed the pipeline network. “We are not getting enough gas. Even though we have centralised pipelines, we still rely on cylinders. On March 10, an advisory was sent to residents about the shortage. Residents were asked to take precautionary measures, including switching to induction cooking for some time. The community canteen has also started cutting down items like poori and dosa.”

The advisory circulated by the management committee at My Home Vihanga stated, “...there is a possibility of gas supply shortage due to the ongoing war situation impacting supply chains.” It also added that the complex’s gas bank had limited stock and was waiting for the next delivery. “The vendor has informed us that the order is expected by the end of tomorrow, but until the delivery is received, the situation remains uncertain.”

My Home Vihanga has around 2,000 flats and houses roughly 6,000 to 7,000 residents. A disruption in the cylinder supply that feeds the gas bank therefore affects thousands of kitchens at once, along with the complex’s shared facilities.

Residents in other gated communities also describe similar early warning signs. Rajeev Gautam from Aparna Cyber Commune said the complex had received information about rising procurement costs and longer delivery cycles.

“We have a centralised gas pipeline system, but we were informed that procurement prices have increased from Rs.905 to Rs.965. Booking and delivery time has also gone up from around 15 days to about 25 days,” he said, adding that the impact so far has remained limited to delays and price changes, but uncertainty has begun to alter household behaviour.

“So far there hasn’t been a major impact apart from that, but if this continues for another week, we could be affected. I already know people who have bought induction cookers just to be safe because no one knows how long this will continue.”