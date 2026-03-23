Gas Cylinder Mania Grips Social Media Amid West Asia War Chaos

Hyderabad: The ongoing war in West Asia has disrupted global LPG supplies, triggering a gas cylinder shortage across India and fuelling widespread discussion on social media, particularly in Telangana, where household dependence on cylinders remains high.

Amid reports of long queues and rising black-market prices, users have responded with humour, with reels, memes and skits on the issue trending across platforms.

One widely shared reel features a staged phone call between a middle-aged woman and a former acquaintance. The conversation begins on a nostalgic note before shifting tone.

"Hello, how are you? You're still killing it — you look so beautiful today!" he says. As she responds, he continues, "No one's home... I want to ask one thing." She replies, "What's up? What do you want to talk about?" He then asks, "Can I ask something? You won't say no, right?" before adding, "Swear on me." When she agrees, he asks, "Do you have an extra gas cylinder?" The video ends with the woman hanging up, with a caption referring to the shortage.

In Hyderabad, another reel shows a group of women staging a mock “cylinder heist” at a gas dealership, set against a dramatised backdrop of queues. The video, tagged with “#GasYatra”, depicts them enacting a choreographed sequence around securing a cylinder.

A post circulating on social media platform X uses wordplay referencing global locations to describe the situation: “I ran to the GAS shop. They told me aapka cylinder “Qatar” mein hai. Aap “Ku-wait” karna padega (I ran to the gas shop. They told me my cylinder is in the queue and I must wait). O-man…! The problem is actually “Is-rael” (O man! The problem is actually Israel). It will impact all of "US". Woh to dubega, lekin saath mein sabko “Dubai” dega (I will impact all of us. It will drown anyway, but it will take us down.”

Another viral post includes an animated meme depicting an empty cylinder as a ghost-like figure in kitchens, with captions highlighting the impact of supply shortages on daily cooking.

Short filmmaker Priya Reddy said, "These are pure desi gold—gas cylinders are stealing the spotlight from love stories, with romance, betrayal, and epic twists. I'm also shooting a 5-minute short reel - 'Cylinder Ex-Lover.' And dropping it next week. Who knew a war far away could refill our feeds?"

With emergency imports being initiated to address supply gaps, the situation has sparked both concern and widespread online engagement, reflecting the public response during the disruption.