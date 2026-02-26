Garima Agrawal Appointed Rajanna Sircilla Collector

KARIMNAGAR: The state government on Thursday appointed 2019-batch IAS officer Garima Agrawal as the regular district collector of Rajanna Sircilla.

The appointment was issued through GO Rt. No. 290 by the General Administration Department. She had been serving as in-charge collector of the district for the past five months.

Garima Agrawal was posted to the district in September 2024 as additional collector (Local Bodies). Following the leave of then collector Haritha, she assumed additional charge as in-charge collector on October 23, 2025.

After the issuance of the orders, she formally took charge as regular collector on Thursday. On the occasion, she said she would work for the welfare of the people and the development of the district.