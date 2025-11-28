Gardener Gets RI for Life for Violating Minor Girl in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A local court here on Friday in Nampally awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a 50-year-old gardener for violating a minor girl in 2024.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge, T. Anitha, held the accused Gowtham Rajbangshi, a resident of Karkhana and native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, guilty in the case registered in 2024 under Section 65(2) of BNS, and Section 5(n) read with 6 of POCSO Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remaining of his natural life.

The court has also asked him to pay a fine of 10,000. In a statement, the police said they received a complaint from the girl’s father on December 13, 2024, stating that his seven-year-old daughter and four of her friends went to a park in the colony to play when the accused took the victim to a corner and violated her.

The complainant informed the matter to the colony president and other elderly persons, who enquired with the accused. The girl’s father later lodged a complaint with the Karkhana police, who booked a case against Gowtham and arrested him.