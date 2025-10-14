Garbage Piles Stink Up Old City Roads

Hyderabad: Garbage heaps continue to choke roads in the Old City, creating stench-filled stretches and making commuting a daily ordeal for residents and visitors alike. The problem, locals say, stems from the removal of garbage bins and irregular door-to-door collection, forcing people to dump waste openly on the streets.

To make Hyderabad a “dustbin-free” city, GHMC removed roadside bins and introduced door-to-door garbage collection. However, residents complain that the collection is highly irregular, with delays stretching beyond 10 days in several areas.

Mohd Ahmed, a resident of the Old City, said garbage has been accumulating near religious places such as the Lal Darwaza Masjid-e-Sayyad Ali and Kamatipura Mosque. “At the Puranapul Qutub Shahi Mosque, there is a huge pile of garbage causing severe inconvenience to those visiting for prayers,” he complained.

The same situation persists in Qazipura near Shahalibanda, Mangalhat, Begum Bazaar, Noorkhan Bazaar, Santoshnagar, Edibazar, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Karwan Bazaar, Sharadanagar, Gudimalkapur police station road and Rakshapuram.

Another resident, Syed Azmath, said people also need to show civic responsibility as many continue dumping waste on the roads. “The main road near Talabkatta, which connects to Charminar, has become difficult to use due to the garbage dumping,” he pointed out.

Residents argue that the reintroduction of roadside bins would help curb open dumping. They also point out that trash and construction debris often occupy vacant lands, narrow lanes and spaces near power transformers, further congesting the already cramped roads.

Some locals allege that even sanitation workers contribute to the mess. B. Mohan, a resident of Kandikal Gate, said sweepers and trolley operators dump collected waste near the Saheb Khan Mosque instead of transporting it to designated spots.

Parvez, a community leader from Bandlaguda, said he has repeatedly appealed to residents not to litter on the roads. “People throw garbage at night, and it’s impossible to monitor all the time,” he added.