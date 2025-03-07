Garbage dumping taking Hasmathpet Lake to its extinction

HYDERABAD: Hasmathpet lake in old Bowenpally is turning into a polluted wasteland as garbage dumping goes unchecked. Despite restoration efforts, locals continue to throw waste into the lake. Many residents blamed illegal dumping and poor maintenance for the lake’s decline.

“No one cleans it and complaints are not taken seriously,” said Meghalath N., who stays in the area. Even workers assigned to maintain the lake admit that cleaning works are irregular, while officials acknowledge that encroachment has reduced its size.

The irrigation department says fencing was installed under Mission Kakatiya to control encroachment, but waste continues to pile up.

Tests on the water samples have confirmed that the lake is unfit for use, even as pollution remains. People living in the surroundings opine that the lake is likely to disappear soon.

“In the nine years that I have been here, I have seen how the lake has changed. Earlier, rainwater used to flow into the lake, but now, garbage and dirt block the water,” says Nagalakshmi R.

Even building workers near the lake said "Officials visit sometimes but nothing changes."

An irrigation department official, who sought anonymity, said that encroachment is a growing problem at Hasmathpet lake.

“The lake area was quite larger. Due to construction and fencing, it has shrunk. Although, GHMC has put up fencing, waste and garbage continue to pile up,” the official said.

“During FTL demarcation, we found that slums had developed around the lake. In order to prevent further encroachment, we went for fencing all around the lake. We took water samples but the tests revealed that the water was not fit for consumption.” Meanwhile, G. Asha, assistant engineer, GHMC, pointed out that waste is dumped early in the morning, and cleaning is hard because the lake is deep. She suggested a chain link fence as a workable remedial measure. However, she assured that the lake would be cleaned within the next 15 days.

“The authorities are not taking this seriously. This lake falls under three municipalities, but no one takes full responsibility. They talk about involving local communities but decisions are taken unilaterally,” said city-based environmentalist B.V. Subba Rao.

He added “The lake has already lost 10 acres to encroachment. It helps prevent floods. We need real awareness and community action. If we don’t act now, we are heading for an environmental disaster.”