Garbage Collection Workers Protest in Hyderabad

11 March 2025 10:59 AM IST

Workers Block GHMC Zonal Commissioner's Car Demanding Action Against Private Waste Management Company

Door to door garbage collection being done at Triplicane. (Photo: DC)
Garbage collection drivers in Hyderabad protest against Ramky’s actions affecting their livelihoods, urging GHMC intervention.

Drivers of garbage collection workers protested outside the GHMC Serilingampally office, blocking the zonal commissioner’s car, to press their demand for justice against private waste management company Ramky’s alleged actions which were threatening their livelihood.

According to the workers, over 2,000 garbage collection vehicles operate in the Serilingampally and Chandanagar circles. They complained that at the dumping yard, the Ramky group was preventing them from selling recyclable waste.
They stressed that if GHMC and Ramky do not take action, their situation will worsen and called upon the zonal commissioner to step in immediately.


