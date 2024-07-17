Garbage, climate play key role in dog bite cases

Hyderabad: There are around 3.79 lakh dogs within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits of which, 80 per cent or 3,03,200 dogs have been sterilised, according to a veterinary doctor at GHMC.

According to data provided by the Institute of Preventive Medicine, stray dog attacks have seen a steep rise in the city. In 2022, Hyderabad recorded 19,847 dog bite cases, 26,349 in 2023 and 9,208 in the first four months of 2024.

Fiftyfour rabies-related cases were recorded between January 2019 and April 2024, and 3,36,767 cases were recorded over a decade, from 2010-2020, according to the data.

In just three days as many cases of dog attacks were reported in Hyderabad. On July 14, a four-year-old boy was chased by a dog in Ghatkesar and was saved by his father. On July 17, a seven-year-old boy was chased by a dog, while an 18-month-boy was mauled to death by another dog.

According to GHMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakil, several factors have contributed to this growing menace, one of them being the breeding season. “During the breeding season, male dogs are overly aggressive due to increased testosterone levels. Female dogs, after giving birth, become aggressively protective of their puppies, often leading to attacks on perceived threats,” he said.

Improper garbage management played a major role, attracting stray dogs. For most part, dog bite cases have occurred somewhere close to a dumping yard or a place swamped with garbage.

Seasonal changes also play a crucial role. “The heat and lack of water during summer, followed by the early rainy season, make dogs restless and more prone to aggression due to skin infections and other health issues,” Dr Wakil said.

In 2001, highly rabid dogs would be anaesthetised and killed. In 2011, the High Court imposed restrictions on this practice and directed the state government to only sterilise dogs.

“During the sterilisation process, dogs are vaccinated against rabies,” Dr Wakil said. Additionally, Ivermectin injections are given to tackle both external and internal parasites, although they do not completely prevent fungal infections.

Dr Wakil said the Supreme Court and the Centre had framed laws regarding the sterilisation and management of street dogs, with amendments in 2023 to enhance control measures. “The primary method for controlling the dog population is through animal birth control (ABC) programmes. Euthanasia is prohibited except in cases of rabid or terminally ill dogs,” he said.

In order to ensure appropriate adoption techniques, the law-enforcement authorities have ensured that dogs older than two months are given up for adoption under strict guidelines, with follow-up checks, he said.

Speaking of behavioural changes, Dr Wakil said, “Dogs undergo major behavioural changes like increased aggression during the hot summer months and the early rainy season, causing them physical discomfort and health issues. Now there is no water to drink as all the nalas are covered, and who would give them water instead?”

He said, “Although sterilisation helps in reducing aggression by lowering hormone levels, it does not rule out all sources of aggressive behaviour as some hormones are produced by the brain and other glands."