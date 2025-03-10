 Top
Ganja worth Rs 3.75 lakh seized in Hanamkonda

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 1:15 AM IST

The incident came to light during routine surveillance conducted by excise police

The excise police seized 14.50 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 3.75 lakh and arrested a person on charges of ganja peddling here in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district.

WARANGAL (HANAMKONDA): In a major crackdown, excise police seized 14.50 kg of dry ganja, valued at approximately Rs 3.75 lakh, and arrested a person on charges of illegal ganja trafficking in Kazipet, Hanamkonda district.

Excise circle inspector Chandramohan reported that the accused, identified as Ramesh Nayak, was caught due to his suspicious behaviour. During interrogation, Nayak, who originally planned to sell the contraband in Pune at a premium, confessed to transporting it for higher profits.

The incident came to light during routine surveillance conducted by excise police. Upon noticing his suspicious actions, officers apprehended Nayak and confiscated the illicit substance. Nayak, a resident reportedly intending to transport and sell the ganja in Pune, has been booked under relevant legal sections and remanded in custody.

Excise CI Chandramohan praised the dedicated efforts of his team for the successful operation.

