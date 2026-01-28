Ganja Smugglers’ Attack: Excise Constable Critical But Condition Improving

NIZAMABAD: The condition of excise constable Gajula Sowmya, who was seriously injured in an attack by ganja smugglers at Madhavanagar in Nizamabad on Friday, has shown signs of improvement, though she remains critical, doctors said on Tuesday.

After receiving primary treatment in Nizamabad, Sowmya was shifted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, for advanced care. Doctors at NIMS said her condition had stabilised marginally since admission.

According to NIMS emergency medicine specialist Dr G. Suneel Kumar, the constable was brought to the hospital on ventilatory support and was immediately admitted to the Department of Emergency Medicine. She is currently being treated in a Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU).

Hospital records said that on arrival, her condition was critical, with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of E3VTM1 as she was sedated, a pulse rate of 140 beats per minute and blood pressure of 60/40 mmHg, supported by noradrenaline infusion.

At present, doctors said her condition has improved slightly. She is conscious, oriented and responding to commands, with a GCS score of E4VTM6. Her pulse rate has reduced to 110 beats per minute and blood pressure has stabilised at 100/60 mmHg with reduced doses of noradrenaline and vasopressin. She is also receiving methylene blue therapy.

Medical investigations revealed a confirmed liver laceration with minimal abdominal fluid collection. An echocardiogram showed good biventricular function, which doctors described as a positive sign. She is on renal support with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and under continuous cardiac monitoring.

Doctors said Sowmya has received multiple blood products, including two units of fresh frozen plasma and four units of platelets. She remains on ventilatory support in AC/VC control mode with 30 per cent oxygen, maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation.

She is being treated with antibiotics, adequate analgesia and sedation, and is under close observation with inputs from a multidisciplinary medical team.