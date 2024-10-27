Ganja plants cultivated in farm land seized in Sangareddy, 1 held

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Sunday detained a person for allegedly cultivating ganja in his agricultural land in Sangareddy district.

Based on information, a team from the State Task Force (STF) carried out searches in the farm land belonging to M Vittal at Usirikal village in the district and seized 16 kgs of ganja and 17 ganja plants, according to Excise Inspector Veena Reddy.

Vittal was found to be cultivating ganja in the midst of a cotton crop in his land. After cultivating ganja, Vittal cleaned it and made it dry for selling to persons known to him.

A month ago, the excise team seized 29 ganja plants from the agricultural land of a farmer in Marredpally village in the district, officials said.