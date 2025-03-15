Ganja-Laced Holi Treats Seized in Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: In the midst of Holi celebrations, Special Task Force officers, led by Anji Reddy, conducted a surprise raid in Dhoolpet after receiving a tip-off about cannabis being disguised as traditional sweets and treats. The operation uncovered a cannabis-related racket that had laced popular festive items with ganja.

During the raids, officers seized cannabis-infused kulfi ice cream, burfi sweets, and silver-coated cannabis balls. Investigations revealed that Satyanarayana Singh and Baldev Singh were among the prime suspects, allegedly mixing cannabis into the products and selling them during the celebrations. In one location, it was reported that 2,004 grams of cannabis were found mixed into 100 kulfi ice creams, while another raid uncovered 456 grams concealed in 32 cannabis balls. Additional seizures in Begum Bazaar included 552 grams of cannabis in 72 boxes and 240 grams mixed into 36 cannabis balls.

A case has been registered against the accused for the illegal sale and distribution of these cannabis-laced products.