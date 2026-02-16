Ganja Hidden in Vests Seized; Two Transporters Arrested

Hyderabad: Afzalgunj police arrested two inter-state drug transporters from Odisha and seized 10.32 kilo ganja concealed in specially designed vests near MGBS. The arrested accused were Ashish Shikdhar, 60 and Bhima Jali, 34, both from Malkangiri district in Odisha. Mouni, 40, alleged key drug peddler, is absconding.

Mouni allegedly recruited Ashish and Bhima as transporters, offering ₹2,000 per kilogram for delivering ganja to Hyderabad by bus. On January 29, they transported six kilos successfully. On Friday, Mouni handed over 10 kg of ganja along with ₹5,000 and instructed them to deliver it at the MGBS gate.

The duo boarded an RTC bus from Palwancha and reached Hyderabad. However, as the receiver failed to turn up, they stayed overnight near MGBS. Acting on suspicion, Afzalgunj police apprehended them.