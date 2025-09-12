Gang Dupes Hyderabad Man Of Rs 25 L Using Photos Of Pak Influencer

Hyderabad:In a case of matrimonial fraud registered with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, a gang duped people by using the photos of Pakistani influencer and YouTuber Parwasha Shah.

The racket swindled ₹25 lakh from a man searching for a bride online.

According to Cybercrime DCP D. Kavitha, “The victim came across an Instagram profile named ‘khoobsurat.rishte’ in March 2023, which displayed photos of a woman showing interest in marriage. After contacting the profile, he began speaking to a woman who shared personal details. The fraudster even made video calls to gain his trust. Soon, she started demanding money under various pretexts, including health emergencies and household expenses. Believing her promises of marriage, the victim transferred a total of ₹25 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused. Later, he discovered that the images actually belonged to a Pakistani influencer.”

The pictures used were of Pakistani YouTuber and influencer Parwasha Shah. When the victim confronted her, she denied any involvement and refused to return the money.

Based on his complaint, Cybercrime police registered a case and arrested the main accused, identified as Aneesa Mohmadyaseen Hundekar of Bijapur and Mohammed Abdul Aamer of Hyderabad, while another accused, Zohar Fathima, is absconding.



The gang’s modus operandi involved creating fake matrimonial profiles on Instagram and WhatsApp groups, using edited photos and videos of attractive women, and luring unsuspecting men into emotional and financial traps.



Police seized mobile phones, laptops, bank passbooks, debit cards, and cheque books used in the crime. Officials have advised the public to remain vigilant against online marriage scams, warning people to be cautious of quick commitments, financial requests, or refusal to meet in person. Victims of cyber fraud are urged to dial 1930 or report at cybercrime.gov.in.