Gang Attacks Narsingi Police with Knives and Dogs

Hyderabad: A gang of rowdy-sheeters reportedly attacked Narsingi police officers using knives and hockey sticks and released dogs on them. The police had gone to Brindavan Colony to search MRPS leader Narendra and his friend Praveen.

It was when the police questioned the gang about their presence on a plot of land. The gang members allegedly became aggressive and attacked the police. The gang fled after the incident, police said.

The police later arrested four rowdy-sheeters identified as Ahmad Khan, Sheikh Hamdan, Mohammad Jafar and Hamad Masood and booked them under Section 132 and remanded them.