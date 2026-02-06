 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Ganesh Utsav Samithi Urges Sajjanar to Deport Rohingyas Staying in Hyderabad

Telangana
6 Feb 2026 3:56 PM IST

The samithi demanded the immediate arrest of 6993 Rohingyas identified by the police department within the Balapur police station limits and also called for a special search operation to be conducted in the city to arrest illegal infiltrators

Ganesh Utsav Samithi Urges Sajjanar to Deport Rohingyas Staying in Hyderabad
x
A delegation from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Friday and requested to deport Rohingyas illegally staying in the city. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A delegation from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Friday and requested to deport Rohingyas illegally staying in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Police Commissioner, the BGUS led by its president R Raghva Reddy and general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar urged him to take immediate action and deport the illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas residing in the city.

They demanded the immediate arrest of 6993 Rohingyas identified by the police department within the Balapur police station limits and also called for a special search operation to be conducted in the city to arrest illegal infiltrators.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ganesh Utsav Samithi VC sajjanar Rohingyas deportation 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X