Ganesh Utsav Samithi Urges Sajjanar to Deport Rohingyas Staying in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Friday and requested to deport Rohingyas illegally staying in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Police Commissioner, the BGUS led by its president R Raghva Reddy and general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar urged him to take immediate action and deport the illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas residing in the city.

They demanded the immediate arrest of 6993 Rohingyas identified by the police department within the Balapur police station limits and also called for a special search operation to be conducted in the city to arrest illegal infiltrators.