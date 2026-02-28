Ganesh Samiti for Probe Into Rohingya Settlements

Hyderabad:The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has urged Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar to order an investigation into alleged Rohingya settlements near defence establishments in the city, warning that foreign infiltrators pose a serious threat to national security.

Samiti leaders claimed thousands of illegal settlers were residing in 26 colonies with forged documents and appealed for immediate evacuation.

President G. Raghava Reddy and secretary Ravinutala Shashidhar met Sanjay Kumar at the state party office and submitted a memorandum expressing concern over alleged Rohingya presence in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. They said “stunning facts” about encroachment of defence land and strategic locations came to light during the Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur rally held on January 24.

The Samiti urged the Union minister to take steps to clear settlements near DRDO, DRDL and RCI and send the alleged infiltrators back to Bangladesh.