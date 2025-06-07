Ganesh Panel to Set Up 63–70 Feet Tall Clay Idol

Hyderabad:The Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad, on Friday released the poster featuring the plan for the Bada Ganesh idol to be installed for the festival in the last week of August. According to the organisers, the idol will be 63 to 70 feet tall and made of clay.

The theme would be ‘Sri Viswashanti Maha Shakti Ganapathi’, symbolizing peace and strength, the organisers said.



Earlier, the Karra Puja, marking the start of the construction of the idol, was held at the auspicious hour of 5 pm on Friday.



Last year’s idol was the 70-foot-tall Ayodhya Rama, to mark the 70th year of the festival at Khairatabad. Singari Raj Kumar, chairman of the Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad, had said the idol construction work will begin right after the Karra Puja.



It was The basic structural work will be completed between August 15 and 20.



Artist Karan Nagendra, who has been building the idol for over 22 years, will lead a team of nearly 100 workers.