Ganesh Nimmajan on Sept. 17: 25,000 cops for bandobust in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 25,000 cops from the tri commissionerates and additional forces have been deployed in the twin cities for security during the Ganesh Nimarjanam scheduled on September 17.

Over 10,000 city cops and another 15,000 from various districts of TG will be posted for bandobast of Ganesh Nimajjanam.

State DGP, Dr Jitender, city police commissioner, C V Anand, Rachakonda commissioner G Sudhir Babu, along with zonal heads and heads of respective GHMC, HMDA and RTA officials, inspected the stretch of 19-km stretch Nimmajanam route, from Balapur to Tank Bund on Saturday.

“We have chalked out a route map for Balapur Ganesha immersion. Security arrangements have been made, additional armed police forces from RPF, QRT, CRPF and other Armed forces, have arrived for the bandobast,” C V Anand, city police commissioner said.

Apart from this, law and order, traffic police, special branch, task force and SOT from the city and Rachakonda have been briefed about the bandobast arrangements, C V Anand said.

Along with zonal heads, senior officials, including state DGP, district collector and heads of GHMC, TSSPDCL, HMDA, RTA and other departments, have inspected the 19-km stretch. “Our teams have split into separate entities and parallelly inspected the sub-routes that have been identified in the procession route map,” the commissioner said.

He expressed hope that with the heavy security arrangements, both the Ganesh immersion on September 17, and Milad-Un-Nabi procession on September 19 will pass off smoothly.

“We have already conducted a high-level coordination meeting with the heads, Ganesh Utsav Committee heads, Milad-Un-Nabi committee heads and all the departments and are taking steps to make the immersion smooth,” the commissioner informed Deccan Chronicle.

The GHMC departments are focusing on the required road repairs, trees are being cropped and wires and cables that are likely to obstruct Ganesh idols are being taken care off, the commissioner said.

Additionally, we are also making all the arrangements as per the wish of the pandal organisers for immersions and moving forward with the coordination of the officers of all departments. All the pending works on the route will be completed soon, he said.

Our special branch and task force along with SOT teams from Rachakonda and Cyberabad have coordinated and the unsocial elements are under surveillance. Similarly, the police, along with other departments, have made grand arrangements for the immersion day at the Hussain Sagar as per guidelines. Cranes have been arranged and police will ensure smooth flow of DCM vehicles near Tank Bund, he said.

Khairatabad Ganesha immersion will conclude by 1.30 am as the committee said they will complete puja by 6.30 pm and begin moving the idol to the Tank Bund for immersion early in the morning.

The 70-feet statue will be moved by crane at 6.30 pm along with police, GHMC, and revenue officials who have been instructed to coordinate and make the immersion of Ganesha in Khairatabad as soon as possible.

Telangana ‘Public Governance Day’ will be held under the leadership of the CM at the Public Gardens.

Under the supervision of the BJP, the parade will be held on the ground. There will be a big rally under the leadership of MIM in the south zone, arrangements have been made for programs, rallies, and immersions.

With coordination of all the departments, we are sure that it will pass smoothly, said K Amrapali, GHMC commissioner, who was also present during the inspection. “We have made all arrangements for immersion on 17, 18 and 19 and 15,000 GHMC employees will be deployed on duty,” Amrapali said.

Sanitation, toilets, food arrangements have been made at several locations for those going for immersion. We are replacing new lamps on the main roads, and by September 15, we will complete the rest of the pending work, she said.

“We have set up stationary and mobile cranes at all major ponds in Hyderabad. We have set up a baby pan in the small pond colony. All steps have been taken to ensure smooth immersion with the coordination of officials of all departments,” she added.