Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for Record Rs 51 Lakh in Hyderabad’s My Home Bhuja

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi witnessed yet another remarkable moment in the city as a Ganesh laddu fetched an astonishing price of Rs 51,07,777 at My Home Bhuja in Rayadurgam. The prized laddu was bought by a devotee named Ganesh from Illandu, who outbid others to secure it in an auction.

What makes the event even more notable is that Ganesh had also won the auction last year, when he acquired the laddu for ₹29 lakh. This year’s bid has set a new record, marking a sharp rise in the value of the offering, reflecting both devotion and tradition.





The laddu, considered an embodiment of Lord Ganesha’s blessings, holds immense religious significance. Devotees believe that bringing it home ensures prosperity, health, and happiness throughout the year. The tradition of auctioning laddus during Ganesh Chaturthi has become a highlight in many pandals, drawing huge participation and enthusiasm.





The My Home Bhuja auction has now gained city-wide attention with this record-breaking bid. Organizers expressed joy at the overwhelming response, noting that such spirited participation reflects the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual fervor associated with the festival.