Ganesh Immersions Proceed Smoothly: Anand

Hyderabad: The Ganesha idol immersions in Hyderabad are progressing smoothly without untoward incidents, police commissioner C.V. Anand said on Saturday evening. Briefing the media, the commissioner said the Balapur Ganapati immersion concluded at 6.11 pm. “So far, over 650 idols have been immersed and around 4,500 idols are still on the way to designated points,” he said. Idols from the South Zone (Chatrinaka, Chandrayangutta, Rachakonda) and Cyberabad areas were still en route.

To speed up the process, processions are being moved through four designated lanes. Details of idols have been uploaded online and each idol geo-tagged. “A special immersion option on the TS COP app enabled inspectors to monitor idol movements within their jurisdictions,” Anand explained.

Organisers were permitted to proceed after ensuring there were no DJs, bands or disturbances. To prevent electrical accidents, 10 per cent of CCTV connections were temporarily disconnected, with 3 per cent already restored for immersion. Surveillance included nine drones and 35 high-rise cameras.

A total of 40 cranes were deployed at Hussainsagar, supported by pushing teams to expedite immersion. “The operation is in close coordination with GHMC and other departments, with mandap organisers cooperating fully,” Anand said.

He expressed confidence that all idols would be immersed by 8 am on Sunday, after which traffic restrictions would be eased. Special focus, he said, is on pending idols from the South and East Zones.